Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Election 2020
Presidential Debate
Pine Lake Documentary
America's Right To Vote
How Do I Vote In My State?
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live Updates: U.S. reports more than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions for first time as pontiff
OxyContin maker to plead guilty to 3 criminal charges
Watch live: Obama holds first in-person campaign event in Philadelphia
Trump walks out of "60 Minutes" interview
Human remains found at site linked to Tulsa Race Massacre
Massachusetts governor outlines Halloween precautions
Threatening emails sent to Florida voters linked to overseas servers
Hundreds of parents separated from kids at border "unreachable"
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden leads in Wisconsin, has edge in Arizona
A behind-the-scenes look at how mail-in ballots are processed
What is ballot harvesting — and should you hand your ballot to a stranger?
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
GM unveils its electric Hummer supertruck
General Motors' Hummer EV goes into production in Michigan next year. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave details why the company is so excited about the truck's revamp.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue