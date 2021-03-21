Live

GM CEO announces firing of 15 employees

During a town hall meeting, GM CEO Mary Barra announced 15 employees were fired following the findings from attorney Anton Valukas’ report – an internal investigation into the recall of 2.6 million older small cars for defective ignition switches.
