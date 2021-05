Globetrotting eclipse lovers welcome totality at their Missouri home Millions of people are on the road, traveling from all over the U.S. and the world to the path of totality for that perfect view of the solar eclipse. Eclipse enthusiasts Billy and Sharon Hahs have spent 26 years traveling from Chile to Australia to view total eclipses, but this year the eclipse is coming to them. Adriana Diaz met up with the adventurous Missouri couple.