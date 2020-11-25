Giving thanks for a virtual Friendsgiving As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the nation, the CDC is recommending that people celebrate Thanksgiving at home with those you live with, or virtually. A group of friends who grew up together in Ohio proved the latter could still bring on the holiday spirit, as they continued an annual tradition they started in 2008. Jeannette Iskander and Christopher Eddie share with CBSN how their friends were able to give thanks together despite a tough season.