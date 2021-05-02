Live

Watch CBSN Live

Girl survives fall from Six Flags ride

Witnesses captured frightening video showing a girl's 25-foot fall from an ride at the Six Flags Great Escape amusement park in upstate New York. CBSN's Meg Oliver and Vladimir Duthiers have the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.