Girl Scouts CEO on global sisterhood, attracting minorities More than one-third of all American women today have been in Girl Scouts. Famous alums include actress Grace Kelly, astronaut Sally Ride, tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams and singer Taylor Swift. Despite its previous popularity, the 104-year-old organization has faced declining membership and struggled to recruit minority members. In this exclusive interview, CEO Anna Maria Chavez joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the Girl Scouts plans to face these new challenges.