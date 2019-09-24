Medical Price Roulette
Army Soldier Arrest
Trump At U.N.
Elementary Students Arrested
Ex-NBA Player Killed
Thomas Cook Collapses
Oprah's Book Club Pick
Royal Family Tour
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
She needed two rounds of ultrasound exams. Why did one cost 10 times more?
Trump delayed Ukraine military aid shortly before call with its president
Officer who killed neighbor sent explicit texts before shooting
U.K. Supreme Court deals Boris Johnson a huge Brexit defeat
Teen climate activist at U.N.: "How dare you!"
Earthquake hits off Puerto Rico as storm nears
Florida police officer fired after arresting two six-year-olds
Pete Buttigieg pushes a "better option" for health care
Modeling agency searched in Paris amid Jeffrey Epstein probe
U.N. General Assembly
Teen climate activist at U.N.: "How dare you!"
Former U.N. climate negotiator on climate change
Trump drops by U.N. climate summit
Trump applauds himself, blasts media during U.N. meetings
Trump sees deal he couldn't get in U.N. building
Dozens arrested as climate activists block traffic across D.C.
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Girl saved after dad jumps in front of train
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue