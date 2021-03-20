Live

Girl gives first lady unemployed father's resume

At the White House event called Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, a 10-year-old girl handed her unemployed father's resume to Michelle Obama. Gayle King reports the first lady took the resume with her after the event.
