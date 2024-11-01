Watch CBS News

Georgia shatters early voting records

In Georgia, a key battleground state in the Trump-Harris race, more than 50% of voters participated during the 2024 early voting period. CBS News' Jared Eggleston has more on the record turnout from Smyrna.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.