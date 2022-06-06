Watch CBS News

Georgia secretary of state testifies in Trump election probe

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was on the receiving end of a phone call in which then-President Donald Trump pleaded with him "to find more votes," testified before a special grand jury investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Testimony from five current and former aides has been delayed. Tamar Hallerman, senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution joins Lana Zak on CBS News to discuss the latest.
