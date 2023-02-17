Watch CBS News

Georgia grand jury finds evidence of perjury, no evidence of voter fraud in 2020 election

A Georgia district attorney on Thursday released some of a special grand jury's report on efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The grand jury found no evidence of widespread fraud in Georgia and concluded that at least one witness may have committed perjury in their testimony. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Atlanta.
