Gen. McChrystal and Navy SEAL Chris Fussell on leadership Retired four-star Gen. Stanley McChrystal commanded American and international forces in Afghanistan. He was also tasked with reimagining the battlefields of the Middle East, which he outlined in his book, "Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World." His co-author, former Navy SEAL Chris Fussell, is now out with a book of his own called "One Mission: How Leaders Build a Team of Teams." McChrystal and Fussell join "CBS This Morning" to discuss how people in any field can apply these lessons of leadership.