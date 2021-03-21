Live

Watch CBSN Live

Gayle King reflects on the late poet Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou, author of "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," died in her sleep at the age of 86. Gayle King shares about her personal relationship with Angelou, the creative who grew up in poverty and rose to great heights.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.