Ukraine Live Updates
CBS News App
Show Schedule
Newsletters
Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Ukraine says "small positive shifts" made in direct talks on Day 12 of Russia invasion
Pentagon says Guantanamo detainee linked to 9/11 transferred to Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 study sees "significant" impact on brain
NFL star Calvin Ridley suspended for allegedly betting on games
McDonald's and Pepsi still open for business in Russia
U.S. working with Poland on deal to send fighter jets to Ukraine
Uniqlo vows to keep its stores open in Russia
Report finds officers were "hesitant" to use force on Jan. 6
3 shot, 1 killed, outside high school in Des Moines
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Gas prices soar as Biden weighs Russian oil ban
U.S. gas prices surpassed $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008. But the Biden administration is still considering a ban on importing Russian oil amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Ed O'Keefe reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On