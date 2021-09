Gabby Petito case sparks conversations about domestic violence and abusive relationships Gabby Petito's disappearance and death have sparked conversation about domestic violence and abuse in relationships. Dr. Daniel Bober, a psychiatrist, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about his takeaways from the events of the Petito case, how social media plays a role in abusive relationships and what warning signs to look for.