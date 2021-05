Future uncertain for Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar in the last five months. Refugees are saying the country's army is killing and raping their people. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has resigned from a Myanmar advisory board on the Rohingya crisis, calling it a "whitewash." He joins CBSN to explain why he believes the country's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, is not doing enough to help the refugees.