Fusion energy: Unlocking the power of the stars Scientists are conducting experiments to generate clean energy through fusion, the same sub-atomic reaction that powers our Sun, with the aim of constructing plants that produce more energy than they consume. Correspondent Ben Tracy visits the National Ignition Facility, in Livermore, Calif., where the largest laser ever built is used as part of the process; and Commonwealth Fusion Systems in Massachusetts, where super-heated plasma burns around 180 million degrees Fahrenheit.