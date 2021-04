Full Video: Trump says Clinton "lies more than any human being" at Tampa rally Donald Trump rallied supporters in Tampa Monday night, bashing Hillary Clinton for lying while falsely saying the U.S. homicide rate is at its highest point in 45 years. Trump also once again said Mexico would pay for his proposed border wall despite saying Saturday the U.S. would pay for the wall, with the hope of being reimbursed by Mexico at a later time. See Trump's full remarks.