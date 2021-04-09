Live

Full Interview: Rep. Mick Mulvaney, October 11

Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R-South Carolina) sits down with John Dickerson to discuss prospects for the new Speaker of the House. The member believes Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) would win the speakership with an "overwhelming majority" and unite the party.
