Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full interview: Reince Priebus, January 8

Reince Priebus, the incoming White House Chief of Staff, discusses Russian hacking and Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. The full interview aired on the January 8, 2017 broadcast of "Face the Nation."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.