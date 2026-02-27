Oman's foreign minister says U.S.-Iran nuclear "deal is within our reach" Omani foreign minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, a key mediator in the US-Iran nuclear talks, tells "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan that he's confident "a peace deal is within our reach" between the U.S. and Iran as negotiators meet over Tehran's nuclear program. He also said, "I don't think any alternative to diplomacy is going to solve this problem." Al Busaidi met with Vice President JD Vance in Washington, D.C., on Friday.