Full interview: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Biden's proposals expected in address to Congress House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer spoke with CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns ahead of President Biden's address to a joint session of Congress. Mr. Biden is unveiling his "American Families Plan" to fund child care, pre-K and community college, but it does not include a number of other progressive priorities. "The is the president's proposal. The legislation will be written by the Congress of the United States," Hoyer said. Watch the full interview.