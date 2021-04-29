Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full interview: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Biden's proposals expected in address to Congress

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer spoke with CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns ahead of President Biden's address to a joint session of Congress. Mr. Biden is unveiling his "American Families Plan" to fund child care, pre-K and community college, but it does not include a number of other progressive priorities. "The is the president's proposal. The legislation will be written by the Congress of the United States," Hoyer said. Watch the full interview.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.