Full interview: Haley Stevens on race against Abdul El-Sayed, views on Israel and Trump Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens, a moderate, is facing off against progressive Abdul El-Sayed in the Democratic Senate primary that is highlighting splits among some Democrats over their priorities. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke to Stevens about her opponent, her views on President Trump's administration, and the questions about American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) donations for her campaign.