Full interview: Donald Trump, January 24

GOP front-runner Donald Trump discusses new CBS News polls, rival Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and a possible Michael Bloomberg presidential run, in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" that aired January 24, 2016.
