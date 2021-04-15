Live

Full interview: Bernie Sanders, March 20

Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders described his path to the nomination and contrasted himself with party front-runner Hillary Clinton. This interview aired on CBS' "Face the Nation" on March 20, 2016.
