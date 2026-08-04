Full Interview: Abdul El-Sayed makes progressive case as Democrats weigh race against Haley Stevens Progressive Abdul El-Sayed, a doctor by trade, is facing off against Moderate Rep. Haley Stevens in the Michigan Senate primary, which reflects the split among some Democrats over their voting priorities. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke to El-Sayed about his Senate bid, his view on the Democratic Socialists of America, and how he would work alongside established Democrats if he makes it to Capitol Hill.