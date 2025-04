From the archives: Val Kilmer as Mark Twain Actor Val Kilmer, best known for "Top Gun," "The Doors," and his starring role as Batman, died on April 1, 2025, at age 65. In this Sept. 22, 2013 "Sunday Morning" story, correspondent Bill Geist sat down with Kilmer, then playing Mark Twain in his one-man stage show, "Citizen Twain," to discuss the legacy of the legendary humorist whom Vilmer called "the first great stand-up comedian."