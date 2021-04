From the archives: The ever-changing Vegas Strip The brilliant lights of Sin City have marked an oasis in the Nevada Desert since the 1930s, when Las Vegas first became synonymous with gambling, entertainment and nightlife. Correspondent Larry Bowen talks with architectural historian Alan Hess and casino owner Steve Wynn about the city that never stops reinventing (and rebuilding) itself. Originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" on December 24, 1993.