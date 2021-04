From the archives: The 1979 debut of "Sunday Morning," Part 2 Watch the complete broadcast of the very first edition of "Sunday Morning," hosted by Charles Kuralt, from January 28, 1979. Features include commentaries on the economy and books; Vietnamese refugees facing a new life in Phoenix; and Kuralt goes "On the Road" to meet Tom Scribner, a former lumberjack who makes music on the saw. (Part 2 of 3.)