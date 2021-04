From the archives: Artist Richard Diebenkorn A master of contemporary American art, Richard Diebenkorn (1922-1993) was noted for landscape paintings, thoughtful figure studies, and geometric abstracts. In this report for "Sunday Morning," which originally aired on December 27, 1988, correspondent David Browning visited Diebenkorn's studio in California's Sonoma County, to discuss the artist's "trial and error" approach; and New York's Museum of Modern Art, where Diebenkorn was being celebrated by a one-man show of his drawings.