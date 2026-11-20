From Gen Z With Love: Is Robert Pattinson Really Bond Material? A new leading man has been chosen for one of Hollywood's most iconic franchises—and the internet has a lot to say. Is Robert Pattinson really Bond material? Vlad and Kelly go head-to-head on what it takes to be a leading man in 2026. Spoiler: they do NOT agree. From Bond traditionalists to the teenage girl index, they unpack how fandom, social media and Amazon are reshaping casting—and ask the bigger question: Is the industry choosing the right person for the role, or the biggest built-in audience? Sponsored by Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka. More