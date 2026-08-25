From 2012: Dolly Parton on writing "I Will Always Love You" and Whitney Houston connection Dolly Parton, the legendary singer-songwriter, actress and philanthropist, has died at 80, her family says. She spoke to CBS News' Rebecca Jarvis in 2012 about her song "I Will Always Love You," which Whitney Houston turned into a global phenomenon with her rendition for the "The Bodyguard" soundtrack. "She just took it worldwide and made it the most special song in the whole world for a long period of time," Parton said.