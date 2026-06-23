From 2011: Hitmaker Clive Davis Multiple Grammy-winning music executive Clive Davis, who helped launch the careers of such artists as Barry Manilow, Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys, died on June 22, 2026 at age 94. In this Oct. 23, 2011 "Sunday Morning" profile, Anthony Mason talked with Davis about his "accidental" career in music, and his comeback after losing his job as head of Columbia Records in the early '70s. Mason also attended one of Davis' legendary pre-Grammy parties, where Jennifer Hudson spoke about what she'd learned from her mentor.