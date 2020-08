From 2002: Bill Geist on the road in Indiana Aboard a well-appointed RV, “Sunday Morning” correspondent Bill Geist journeys to the Hoosier State, taking in such sights as white squirrels, the world’s biggest sycamore tree stump, and the RV Hall of Fame Museum and Library, and gets tips on mobile home living while putting down stakes in a Walmart parking lot. Originally broadcast May 5, 2002.