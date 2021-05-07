Live

Watch CBSN Live

From 2001: The Prince on 60 Minutes

Accusations of corruption have led to the arrest of Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and several other princes. In 2001, Alwaleed spoke with 60 Minutes' Bob Simon about his life as a member of Saudi Arabia's royal family
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.