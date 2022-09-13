From 2000: A star is born – New Hayden Planetarium unveiled In this report originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" February 20, 2000, New York's Hayden Planetarium reopened with an awe-inspiring design, of a giant sphere within a glass cube. Correspondent Martha Teichner talked with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; American Museum of Natural History president Ellen Futter; and architect James Stewart Polshek, who designed the spectacular Rose Center for Earth and Space. (Polshek died on Sept. 9, 2022, at the age of 92.)