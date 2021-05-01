Live

Watch CBSN Live

From 1977: Charles Kuralt on shopping carts

Charles Kuralt went "On the Road" to Oklahoma City, where he met Sylvan Goldman, famed for having invented the ubiquitous grocery store shopping cart in 1937. Originally broadcast on CBS News' "Who's Who" on January 11, 1977.
