Friendship between coach and 5-year-old girl with cerebral palsy It is important for any child to have someone to look up to, but when a child is differently abled, having a role model can be vital. For our More Perfect Union series, Elaine Quijano reports on the bond between a f5-year-old girl living with the muscular disorder cerebral palsy and a fitness coach teaching her that her diagnosis doesn't have to slow her down.