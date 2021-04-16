Live

Friends have a reunion 40 years in the making

Two childhood friends had a drunken night 40 years ago, then never saw each other again. But they vowed to meet up once more at the same bar decades later. Steve Hartman went "On the Road" to see if the two buddies kept their promise.
