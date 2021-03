Friend of Boston Marathon bomber changes plea to guilty The attorney for Dias Kadyrbayev, a college friend of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, announced that his client has changed his plea to guilty to impeding the investigation into the deadly attack. Kadyrbayev removed a backpack containing emptied-out fireworks from Tsarnaev's dorm room after realizing that Tsarnaev was a suspect in the marathon bombing.