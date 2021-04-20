Live

"Freedom Kids" creator to sue Trump campaign

The man behind a group of lip-syncing girls whose performance at a Trump event went viral earlier this year says he plans on suing the campaign for compensation. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has more details.
