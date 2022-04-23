Watch CBS News

France's presidential election ends Sunday

French President Emmanuel Macron has widened his lead over challenger Marine Le Pen, but low turnout could tighten the race. Almost 30% of voters have suggested they're not sure they'll even cast a ballot. Elaine Cobbe has more.
