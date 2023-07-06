Fourth of July weekend marred by gun violence across U.S. For many Americans celebrating the Fourth of July weekend, the festivities were overshadowed by gun violence in communities across the country. That includes Baltimore, where 30 people were shot and still no arrest, northern Louisiana, where a block party that's been held for the last 10 years turned violent, and Philadelphia, where police say a suspected gunman was seemingly firing at random. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano reports from Philadelphia.