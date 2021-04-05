Live

Fourth of July is most dangerous day for drivers

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says 612 people died in car crashes on the Fourth of July between 2009 and 2013. The agency is warning drivers to be extra vigilant on the roads. Kris Van Cleave reports.
