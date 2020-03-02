Fourth grader creates inclusive art kits A Virginia 9-year-old is leading a colorful campaign to make classrooms more inclusive across the country. Fourth grader Bellen Woodard, the only African-American girl in her grade last year, noticed that many of her classmates routinely referred to peach as skin color when drawing with crayons. Meg Oliver reports on how Woodard created art supply kits with crayons and colored pencils representing multicultural skin tones and then donated them to local schools.