Four Israeli hostages taken by Hamas from a music festival were rescued alive Saturday Four Israeli hostages taken by Hamas from a music festival during the group's Oct. 7 terrorist attack were rescued alive on Saturday during a raid on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces, the security service Shin Bet, and the Israeli police announced in a joint statement. Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and 40-year-old Shlomi Ziv were all kidnapped at the Nova music festival. The joint statement said the hostages were rescued from two different locations during the operation, and that "their medical condition is normal."