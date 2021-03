Fort Hood on lockdown in active shooter incident Shots were fired Wednesday afternoon at Fort Hood Army post in central Texas. A spokesman for the base said there was an active shooter situation and all personnel were asked to shelter in place. Fort Hood was the site of a mass murder on Nov. 5, 2009, when Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, opened fire at a soldier readiness center on the base, killing 13 people. Bob Orr reports.