Former VP Cheney and daughter on Iran nuclear deal, rise of ISIS The White House is a step closer to stopping the Iran nuclear deal from being killed in the Senate, as 31 Democratic senators now support the agreement. The White House needs 34 votes to prevent Republicans from sinking the accord. Former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, Liz, join “CBS This Morning” for their first live interview about their new book, “Exceptional: Why the World Needs a Powerful America,” which condemns President Obama’s policy.