Former Vice President Walter Mondale, dead at 93, remembered for lifetime of public service Former Vice President Walter Mondale died at home in Minneapolis on Monday at the age of 93. He is widely credited with elevating the status and responsibilities of the office. Mondale ran for president in 1984 but lost to Ronald Reagan. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe takes a look at Mondale's long life of public service.