Former Vice President Pence delivers first speech since leaving office Former Vice President Mike Pence made his first public appearance since leaving the White House on Thursday. He spoke at the annual Palmetto Family Council gala in South Carolina. Pence slammed President Biden while also praising his time in the Trump administration. CBS News’ Adam Brewster was at the event and spoke to CBSN's Elaine Quijano about Pence's future plans.